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Suzlon, BHEL, Waaree Energies: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

Suzlon, BHEL, Waaree Energies: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

SUZLON46.79(0.04%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Waaree Energies has formed a base following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 7:39 AM IST
Suzlon, BHEL, Waaree Energies: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossBHEL has been consolidating since its peak of Rs 446. It is expected to remain in a consolidation phase between Rs 446 and Rs 395, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Friday led by the buying in the IT stock following strong earnings from Nvidia. However, traders remained cautious ahead of US Fed's comments on interest rates and inflation. The BSE Sensex gained 330.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 77,264.51, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 84.80 points, or 0.35 per cent, to end at 24,175.65 for the day.

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Select buzzing power and utilities stocks including Suzlon Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Waaree Energies are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


Waaree Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,860-2,930 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,560
Waaree Energies Ltd has formed a base following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The outlook is positive, with key support identified between Rs 2,560 and 2,530. A move above the 20-day EMA at 2680 could trigger a rally toward Rs 2,860–2,930. With momentum indicators showing a positive crossover from the oversold zone, we recommend fresh buying above the Rs 2,680–2,715 range, maintaining support at Rs 2,560. Overall, the stock is expected to trade with a sideways to positive bias.

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Suzlon Energy | Wait for trend reversal | Resistance: Rs 49-55 | Support: Rs 39
Suzlon Energy has found a strong base after a 24 per cent correction. Following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern, the stock shows resilience at Rs 45, with strong support at Rs 39. A breakout above Rs 49 could trigger a rally toward Rs 55–60 in the short to medium term. With momentum indicators in the oversold zone, we anticipate a trend reversal and upward movement soon.


Bharat Heavy Electronics | Hold | Resistance: Rs 445 | Support: Rs 395
BHEL has been consolidating since its peak of Rs 446. It is expected to remain in a consolidation phase between Rs 446 and Rs 395. Market sentiment remains neutral, and a clear direction will likely emerge only after a decisive breakout above Rs 445 or a breakdown below the Rs 395 support level. Investors are advised to hold their positions while monitoring short-term support, with fresh buying recommended only after a breakout above this zone. Overall, we are waiting for a clear trend in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 7:39 AM IST
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