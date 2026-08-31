Suzlon, BHEL, Waaree Energies: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



Waaree Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,860-2,930 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,560

Waaree Energies Ltd has formed a base following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The outlook is positive, with key support identified between Rs 2,560 and 2,530. A move above the 20-day EMA at 2680 could trigger a rally toward Rs 2,860–2,930. With momentum indicators showing a positive crossover from the oversold zone, we recommend fresh buying above the Rs 2,680–2,715 range, maintaining support at Rs 2,560. Overall, the stock is expected to trade with a sideways to positive bias.

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Suzlon Energy | Wait for trend reversal | Resistance: Rs 49-55 | Support: Rs 39

Suzlon Energy has found a strong base after a 24 per cent correction. Following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern, the stock shows resilience at Rs 45, with strong support at Rs 39. A breakout above Rs 49 could trigger a rally toward Rs 55–60 in the short to medium term. With momentum indicators in the oversold zone, we anticipate a trend reversal and upward movement soon.



Bharat Heavy Electronics | Hold | Resistance: Rs 445 | Support: Rs 395

BHEL has been consolidating since its peak of Rs 446. It is expected to remain in a consolidation phase between Rs 446 and Rs 395. Market sentiment remains neutral, and a clear direction will likely emerge only after a decisive breakout above Rs 445 or a breakdown below the Rs 395 support level. Investors are advised to hold their positions while monitoring short-term support, with fresh buying recommended only after a breakout above this zone. Overall, we are waiting for a clear trend in the near term.