Suzlon Energy, Bharat Electronics, SBI: Stocks to trade —  Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with big gains on Friday led by buying in the select largecap stocks from the banking and IT sectors. Traders expect a strong quarterly performance from the heavyweights in Q1. The BSE Sensex soared 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 78,151.45, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to end at 24,334.30 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Suzlon Energy and State Bank of India (SBI) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,119-1,230 | Stop Loss: Rs 972

SBI has shown a positive trend, finding support near its recent swing low after retracing from the peak of Rs 1,234 on the daily chart. It is expected to move higher once it crosses the Rs 1,050 resistance level. A breakout above this could lead to a rally towards Rs 1,119-1,230 in the short to medium term. Investors are advised to hold their positions or re-enter at current levels, with a support level at Rs 972. The price is further supported by a golden crossover of the 50 and 200 EMAs at Rs 1,025 and Rs 998, respectively. The daily momentum indicators show a positive stance, confirming a bullishness for short and medium term.

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Bharat Electronics | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 435 | Support: Rs 400

BEL has been consolidating between Rs 400 and Rs 435 following a correction from its peak of Rs 473. The stock is trading below its 200-day EMA of Rs 412. Market sentiment remains neutral, and a clear direction is expected only after a decisive breakout above Rs 435 or a breakdown below the Rs 400 support level. Investors are advised to hold their positions while monitoring short-term support, with fresh buying recommended only after a breakout above this consolidation zone. Overall, the stock remains in a consolidation phase, and we are waiting for a breakout in the near term.



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 59-65 | Stop Loss: Rs 45

Suzlon Energy Ltd has been consolidating between the Rs 58-51 range for the last three months after showing resilience from its base low of Rs 38. However, if the Q1 FY27 results are strong, the stock could potentially revisit the Rs 65-75 levels in the medium term, once it clears the Rs 59 hurdle. The momentum indicator has turned from its lower end and currently stands at 35, suggesting resilience and buying interest for the short and medium term, with key support at Rs 45.