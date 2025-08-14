Suzlon Energy clarifies on Rs 6,000-crore deal with Tata Power, says this 

Suzlon Energy on Thursday issued a clarification with respect to a report which said Tata Power and Suzlon Energy have inked a Rs 6,000 cr deal. The renewable energy provider said there was no information / event that would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI.

"We refer to the email dated 13th August 2025 seeking clarification on media report titled, 'Tata Power, Suzlon sign Rs 6,000 cr deal for 700 MW wind project in Andhra', and wish to clarify that at this juncture, there is no information / event that would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the “Listing Regulations”), said Suzlon Energy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the report, the deal with Suzlon Energy is for the development, construction, and supply of 700 megawatt (Mw) wind turbines in Andhra Pradesh.



"The Rs 6,000-crore project is part of a 7 gigawatt (Gw) mega plan announced by Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and the state government in March 2025," the report said.

Meanwhile, in the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading 0.13% higher at Rs 60.47 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 82,731 crore. The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 30.50 crore as 50.44 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The multibagger stock rose 201% in two years and gained 773% in three years.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.