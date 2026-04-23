Suzlon Energy, DAM Capital, Cochin Shipyard, Data Patterns: Expert shares outlook, target prices

Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities, in an interaction with Business Today on Thursday, suggested that the overall capital market theme is back.

"If you see, we have witnessed a good breakout in stocks like BSE, MCX and Angel One. Names like CAMS, CDSL and KFin Tech within this capital market theme have also seen traction and a bounce back. Overall, capital market consolidation seems to have got over now," he said.

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On DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, the market expert stated, "Stocks related to this sector -- be it AMC players or names like DAM Capital -- can see a good uptrend going forward. The Rs 130–140 range should act as short-term support, while the stock may face some resistance on the upside, but eventually bounce back towards Rs 200-plus levels."

Speaking on Suzlon Energy Ltd, Thakkar said, "In the past, we saw nearly a 12–13 times return in less than two years. I think the consolidation phase now seems to have got over. If you are holding the stock, you can continue to do so. The stop loss should be at Rs 40; as long as that level is not broken, the stock can revisit Rs 80 levels or even move beyond."

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On Data Patterns (India) Ltd, he noted, "The outperformance has been relatively stronger than many other stocks in its sector. Unless we see a fall towards Rs 3,500, the overall outperformance is likely to continue, and the stock can move towards Rs 4,500–5,000 in the medium to long term."

For Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the expert maintained a positive stance. "The stock can zoom to levels of Rs 1,800. From a medium- to long-term perspective, it is a good stock to get into at current levels, and a 'buy-on-dips' strategy should be followed," Thakkar said.

Meanwhile, domestic equities extended their losing streak for a second straight session on Thursday, as persistent selling in auto, banking and consumer discretionary stocks weighed on sentiment. Elevated crude oil prices and lingering uncertainty over a potential US-Iran ceasefire further dampened investor confidence, keeping markets under pressure throughout the day.

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By the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points or 1.09 per cent to settle at 77,664, while the NSE Nifty50 shed 205.05 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 24,173.05.