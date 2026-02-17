Shares of Suzlon Energy are stuck in a bear grip in the short term. The downtrend in the multibagger stock extends up to two years too, when the stock is down nearly a percent. The multibagger stock, which gained 421% in three years and zoomed 865% in five years has fallen 22.71% in six months. Suzlon Energy stock has also lost 12% this year. Suzlon Energy shares have traded range-bound in the last one year, capping prospects of gains for the shareholders.

The green energy stock is trading near its 52 week low of Rs 44.86 reached on January 27 this year.

The stock is stuck in the bear trap confirms its simple moving averages. Suzlon Energy shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and a growing order book of 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Stock Movement

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 46.33. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 63,531 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 7.96 crore as 17.19 lakh shares changed hands today.

The multibagger stock rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025.

Stock outlook

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio considers Rs 55 mark as a key level for the Suzlon Energy stock.

"Suzlon is currently trading near a strong support zone of Rs 46–45. The overall trend remains negative, with the stock having corrected from Rs 74, wiping out nearly 40% of its previous gains. The stock is trading below major EMAs, indicating a bearish trend. On the momentum front, the RSI, after moving to neutral, has again started moving downward, supporting the ongoing bearish price action.

A break below Rs 45 could lead to further downside towards Rs 42, followed by Rs 38.

Given the current setup, it is better to avoid initiating positions in the stock. Any short-term bounce should be treated as an opportunity to exit existing positions. The bearish trend may persist as long as the stock remains below Rs 55," said Kamble.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.