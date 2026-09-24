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Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric, SAIL: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric, SAIL: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

SUZLON42.25(0.33%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 9:16 AM IST
Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric, SAIL: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossSuzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure, the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark managed to post modest gains on Wednesday as traders shrugged-off the crude oil price rise as focus shifted towards the global cues. Select pocket witnessed decent buying. The BSE Sensex gained 299.17 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 74,828.25, while NSE's Nifty50 advanced 117.80 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 23,446.80.

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Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy Ltd, Steel Authority of India and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks for Thursday's trading session:


Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 170
After witnessing a corrective decline, SAIL managed to find strong support around its 50-day SMA, indicating that short-term weakness was well absorbed at lower levels. The recent rebound from this zone, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and improving sentiment. Encouragingly, the stock is now trading above its 100-day SMA also, reflecting a positive shift in trend structure. In addition, most leading oscillators are moving in a bullish trajectory, supporting the case for further upside. Hence, we recommend buying SAIL around Rs 179-181, keeping a stop loss of Rs 170 for a potential target price of Rs 200.

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Suzlon Energy | Buy | Resistance: Rs 40 | Support: Rs 35
Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 38 which aligns near its prior swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 46 to 49 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.


Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 50 | Stop Loss: Rs 35
Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 50. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 39 to Rs 40 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 35 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 9:16 AM IST
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