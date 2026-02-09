Suzlon Energy price target cut by 33%, order inflows at risk; here's why 

Suzlon Energy investors are likely to face significant headwinds ahead, said Morgan Stanley, paring its share price target by 33%. Suzlon Energy shares are already down over 9% this year and have fallen 25% in six months. The multibagger stock has fallen 36% from its 52-week high. It hit a 52 week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025.

Suzlon Energy stock is stuck in bear grip in the short term. In its Q3 earnings review note, Morgan Stanley downgrading its stance on Suzlon mentioning that there were significant headwinds for Suzlon Energy going forward, particularly when it comes to new orders and execution.

The brokerage sees risk to order inflows from concerns that the renewable push might be cooling off.Morgan Stanley said that bidding activity in the renewable space has has been lower in the nine months of the ongoing financial year.

If bidding numbers continue their downward trend, Suzlon faces a risk of losing its momentum when it comes to order book growth, the brokerage said adding that there were risks to execution in what has become an increasingly competitive sector.

Subsequently, Morgan Stanley has downgraded Suzlon from 'overweight' to 'equal-weight' while reducing the target price from Rs 78 to Rs 52.

Meanwhile, the trend has been bearish in short as well as long term as the green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

In the current session, the stock fell 0.42% to Rs 47.84 against the previous close of Rs 48.04. Market cap of the firm was lower at Rs 65,561 crore.

Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 445.28 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, rising 15.1 per cent compared to Rs 386.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 42.4 per cent to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26 against Rs 2,968.81 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The growth was led by the company's highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW, a increase from 447 MW delivered in Q3 FY25, the company said.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and a growing order book of 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

The September quarter performance beat Q3 earnings for the green energy firm.

Suzlon Energy recorded a 539% increase in net profit to Rs 1,279 crore in the September 2025 quarter compared to Rs 200 crore in the same time the previous year. Compared to Rs 2,093 crore year over year (YoY), revenue from operations increased by 85% between July and September to Rs 3,866 crore in Q2.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.