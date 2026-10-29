Suzlon Energy Q2 net profit slips 69% YoY to Rs 394 crore; revenue up 26%

However, profit rose 29.14 per cent sequentially from Rs 305.22 crore in Q1 FY27.
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The renewable energy solutions provider's revenue from operations increased 25.96 per cent YoY to Rs 4,869.05 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 3,865.54 crore in Q2 FY26.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue rose 27.48 per cent from Rs 3,819.36 crore in the June quarter.
Suzlon said its net worth has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark. The company also reported an order book of over 6 GW, along with its highest-ever H1 FY27 deliveries.
The company said engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders accounted for 38 per cent of its order book. This is in line with its strategy of increasing the EPC share to 50 per cent by FY28.
Public sector undertaking (PSU) and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers contributed 78 per cent of the total order book.
Suzlon's order intake exceeded 1.5 GW in H1 FY27, with DevCo-led orders accounting for more than 70 per cent of the intake, at over 1.1 GW.
Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer at Suzlon Group, said, "Our record Q2 deliveries of 710 MW and strong commissioning of 454 MW reflect stronger execution and are driving revenue growth. With H1 order intake exceeding 1.5+ GW and an order book of 6 + GW, we are demonstrating our ability to convert demand into deliveries, while sustaining a strong pipeline for future growth. The rising EPC to 38 per cent share further reflects our expanding role in end-to-end project execution."
The quarterly earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Suzlon shares slipped 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 36.79.