Suzlon Q2 results preview: Flat profit likely despite 32% jump in sales, says MOFSL

MOFSL in its Q2 results preview note expected retail-heavy Suzlon Energy Ltd to report a flattish profit on year-on-year (YoY) basis, despite a 32 per cent jump in sales. MOFSL said revenue expected to grow 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,785.20 crore, as it sees execution of 365MW of wind turbine orders in Q2, up 42 per cent YoY, but down 18 per cent QoQ.

Ebitda is seen at Rs 422.50 crore. Ebitda margins are expected to come in at 15 per cent. Profit for the quarter is see at Rs 199.30 crore compared with Rs 200.20 crore YoY, down 1 per cent. The brokerage maintained its target price on Suzlon Energy at Rs 80, hinting at 45 per cent upside potential. On Monday, Suzlon shares were trading 0.4 per cent lower at Rs 54.25.

Suzlon Energy is a retail-heavy stock with 55,40,817 retail investors at the end of June quarter. These investors accounted for 25.03 per cent stake in the wind turbine maker, data compiled from stock exchanges showed.

MOFSL noted that the renewable energy (RE) sector added significant power generation capacity of 7.9GW in July-August(87 per cent solar installations and 13 per cent wind). In conventional sources, thermal capacity (coal and gas) was increased by 2.1GW in July-August to 244GW. This, it said, signalled resilience in capacity additions for conventional sources, even as RE sources continue to capture the attention of investors and policymakers.

The nation’s gas capacity totaled 20.1GW at August end, remaining constant visa-vis June 2025, while hydro added 0.7GW, bringing the nation’s total installed capacity to 489GW.

Suzlon Energy stock movement

Analysts at Arihant Capital noted that Suzlon Energy is making a lower-top lower-bottom formation on the daily chart, signalling weakness. The momentum indicator RSI, it said, is negatively poised, and the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. It suggested traders to hold their short positions at the prevailing market price, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 58, for the stock to potentially test Rs 49–46 in the coming weeks.