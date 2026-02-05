Suzlon Energy Q3 results: Net profit up 15% to Rs 445 crore; stock falls 5%

Renewable energy major Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 445.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, a growth of 15.1 per cent compared to Rs 386.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

At 1:43 pm, shares of Suzlon Energy was down 5.18 to Rs 47.20 apiece on BSE.

The Pune-headquartered company witnessed a surge in its top line, with revenue from operations climbing 42.4 per cent to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 2,968.81 crore recorded in the year-ago period.



This growth was fuelled by the company's highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW, a increase from 447 MW delivered in Q3 FY25, the company noted in its exchange filing.

The company’s EBITDA zoomed 48 per cent to Rs 739 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 500 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.5 per cent from 16.8 per cent year-on-year.



The company also reported a net cash position of Rs 1,556 crore as of December 31, 2025. With a project development pipeline of over 25 GW and execution of 2.4 GW currently underway.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said that the company has initiated Suzlon 2.0, a comprehensive business transformation strategy aimed at establishing itself as a full-stack clean energy solutions conglomerate. He noted that this strategic shift broadens the company's scope across wind, solar, storage, and emerging clean energy technologies.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said "Our closing order book of 6.4 GW stands higher than the opening order book for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years."