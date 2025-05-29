Business Today
Suzlon Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 364%, PBT at 10-year high in FY25

Suzlon Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 364%, PBT at 10-year high in FY25

Suzlon Energy: Revenue rose 73.2% to Rs 3773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 29, 2025 4:41 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 364%, PBT at 10-year high in FY25Suzlon Energy: Net profit rose to Rs 1181 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year.

Suzlon Energy  on Thursday announced a stellar 364% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). Net profit rose to Rs 1,181 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore. The company also logged a strong rise in revenue from operations.Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. 

EBITDA climbed 99% to Rs 677 crore in  Q4 against Rs 340.4 Crore in the year ago period. 

Profit before exceptional items and tax came at Rs 1,447 crore in FY25, the highest in 10 years.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "FY25’s performance sets the stage for Suzlon’s next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus. India has also crossed a significant milestone by surpassing 50 GW of installed wind power capacity – a journey in which Suzlon has played a leading role. As we advance towards the 100 GW target by 2030, India will most certainly shape the global narrative on clean energy leadership and climate action.”

Suzlon highlighted 118% increase in deliveries to 1,550 MW from 710 MW.

Profit after tax in FY25 came at Rs 2,072 crore (Pursuant to Deferred Tax Asset recognition of Rs 638 crores) against Rs 660 crore in FY24. EBITDA climbed 81% to Rs 1,857 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,029 a year ago. Revenue rose 67% to Rs 10,851 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,497 crores in FY24. Its order book stood firm at 5.6 GW with net cash position at Rs 1,943 crore for FY25.  

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2025 4:28 PM IST
