Suzlon Energy Q4 in focus as firm forays into Euro markets | Previews, share price targets

Suzlon Energy target price: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have been on a running streak lately as the counter has rebounded nearly 43 per cent from its 52-week lows hit nearly one-and-a-half months ago. The recent foray into European business shall put management views and quarterly earnings for the March 2026 quarter in focus, whose dates are yet to be announced.

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In the recent development, Suzlon Group has unveiled its new 5 megawatt (MW) and 6.3 MW wind turbine models in Europe, aiming to tap into the continent's repowering and new-build markets. It sees Europe entering a critical phase of repowering, which is expected to boost demand for high-capacity, site-specific turbines.

Suzlon has a significant presence in the wind energy sector, with approximately 21.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity across 17 countries. Of this, around 15.5 GW is located in India, while nearly 6 GW is installed overseas, including about 660 megawatts in Europe.

According to Executive Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, Europe has roughly 100 GW of potential new wind projects and 17 GW of repowering opportunities. The global wind industry saw a record installation of 165 gigawatts of new capacity last year, marking a 40 per cent increase from 2024, largely driven by developments in China.

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Shares of Suzlon Energy rose nearly 2.65 per cent to 54.49 on Wednesday, with its market capitalization nearing Rs 75,000 crore mark. The stock has jumped 42.75 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 38.17 hit on March 09, 2026. However, the stock is still down 27 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30 in May 2025.



Suzlon Energy: Latest target price

Suzlon, a leading WTG manufacturer in the noughties, had faced financial distress in 2010-20 due to leveraged acquisitions, debt defaults and weak wind demand. The turnaround is being driven by asset divestments, deleveraging and renewed R&D focus (notably S144 3MW platform, 160m hybrid towers, etc.), said Ambit, which recently initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy.

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"We expect sustained 6-8GW annual WTG demand through FY32, led by RE-RTC/FDRE tenders where wind complements solar, installations exceeding 10GW beyond FY32, with wind’s share in generation rising 8 per cent/15 per cent by FY32/47 and Suzlon’s market share increasing to 40 per cent in FY27, supported by turnkey capabilities and reduced Chinese OEM price advantage after ALMM," it said.

Ambit built an EPS CAGR of 15 per cent over FY26-30 and 11 per cent over FY30–35. Suzlon could generate Rs 20,000 crore net cash by FY32, with potential deployment in adjacencies like BESS, noted Ambit and gave Suzlon a buy with a target price of Rs 60. However, it prefers solar OEMs over Wind.



Suzlon Q4 result preview

JM Financial expects Suzlon to report a revenue of Rs 5,708.3 crore, up 50.6 per cent YoY and 34.8 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,068 crore, up 54 per cent YoY and 44.6 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 888.7 crore, up 52.8 per cent YoY and 57.5 per cent QoQ. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 64.

Systematix Institutional Equities pencils Suzlon's Q4FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs 5,250 crore based on 820MW order execution during the quarter, increasing by 43 per cent YoY and 33 per cent QoQ. Consolidated Ebitda is expected to be around Rs 1,060 crore this quarter, up by 53 per cent YoY.

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"Our estimates imply an Ebitda margin of 20.2 per cent this quarter. Additionally, Suzlon Energy bagged 2,522MW orders in FY26, including 100MW bagged in 4QFY26, taking the current order book to approximately 6,011MW, net of our estimated supplies for the quarter," it added with a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 67.