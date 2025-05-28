Suzlon Energy Q4 results: Here are earnings preview, concall timing & other key details

Suzlon Energy Ltd is set to declare its earnings for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Ahead of its quarterly earnings for the quarter, shares of Suzlon Energy surged nearly 4.75 per cent to Rs 68.50 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 93,500 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 to, inter alia, consider and approve the financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter (unaudited) and financial year ended on 31st March 2025 (audited)," said Suzlon Energy in a exchange filing.

It is unlikely that Suzlon Energy will declare any dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as the company has not informed about the same in the agenda for its upcoming board meeting. However, the company shall be hosting a conference call for the analysts and investors post quarterly results. The results of the company are likely to be announced before 5 pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

"A conference call for the analysts and investors on the financial results is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 5 pm. The copy of the presentation in this regard would be sent to the stock exchanges as also will be available on the website of the company at the conclusion of the board meeting," it said in a separate exchange filing.

JM Financial is expecting Suzlon to report a net profit of more than 50 per cent growth in profit, Ebitda and revenue on a YoY Basis. It has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 71. Motilal Oswal, which recently initiated coverage on Suzlon, has added the stock to its model portfolio. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75.

Advertisement

"With a 5.6GW order book, execution is set to scale from 710MW in FY24 to 1.4GW in FY25 (977MW done in 9MFY25) and 2.5GW/3.4GW in FY26/FY27, leading to an estimated revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT CAGR of 53 per cent, 54 per cent and 66 per cent over FY24-27, respectively," added Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expect execution to ramp up to 475MW in Q4FY25. Installations have ramped up in Q4 and EPC-related costs will slightly weigh on Ebitda. "We anticipate Q4 margins to be 15 per cent, implying a full-year margin of 16 per cent. Higher installations in Q4 are expected to drive improved realizations while FY26/FY27 guidance remains a key monitorable."

Suzlon Energy is a global renewable energy solutions player, which has a total of 20.9 GW of installed wind energy capacity. The company caters to clients across 17 countries.

Last week, Suzlon informed about the allotment of 2,51,67,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under employee stock option plan 2022 (ESOP 2022) for a total of Rs 39.08 crore. Following the allotment, the company now has a total paid-up capital of Rs 2,734.82 crore divided into 1,367,41 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.