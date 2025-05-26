Suzlon Energy Q4 results this week; check latest announcement, preview & price targets

Suzlon Energy Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 later this week. The company shall declare its consolidated and standalone financial results on Thursday, May 29. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on May 22.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Following its Q4 earnings, Suzlon is set to host an analysts call later in the evening. "A conference call for the analysts and investors on the financial results is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th May 2025 at 5.00 pm," said the company in a separate exchange filing with the bourses on Friday, May 23.

Brokerage firms tracking the stock are expecting Suzlon Energy to report a strong performance in the March 2025 quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while sequential number (QoQ) in terms of Ebitda and profit may remain in single digits. Order wins, executions and management commentary shall also be keenly watched.

JM Financial is expecting Suzlon to report a net profit at Rs 444.7 crore, up 58.1 per cent YoY and 14.9 per cent QoQ. The company is likely to report an Ebitda of Rs 542.4 crore, up 51.7 per cent YoY and 8.6 per cent QoQ. Revenue is seen at Rs 3,211.1 crore, up 55.8 per cent YoY and 15 per cent QoQ. It currently has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon with a target price of Rs 71.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal, which recently initiated coverage on Suzlon, has added the stock to its model portfolio. Suzlon has moved to a net cash position in FY24, which we anticipate to strengthen further by FY27, said the brokerage firm, which has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75.

"With a 5.6GW order book, execution is set to scale from 710MW in FY24 to 1.4GW in FY25 (977MW done in 9MFY25) and 2.5GW/3.4GW in FY26/FY27, leading to an estimated revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT CAGR of 53 per cent, 54 per cent and 66 per cent over FY24-27, respectively," added Motilal Oswal.

In its latest exchange filing, Suzlon has informed about the allotment of 2,51,67,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under employee stock option plan 2022 (ESOP 2022) for a total of Rs 39.08 crore. Following the allotment, the company now has a total paid-up capital of Rs 2,734.82 crore divided into 1,367,41 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Advertisement

Shares of Suzlon Energy surged nearly 6 per cent to Rs 65.94 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization above Rs 88,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 62.21 on Friday. The stock is still down over 23 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 86.04, hit in September 2024.