Suzlon Energy, Responsive Ind, Bajaj Housing, GE Shipping & Coal India shares: Key trading cues for these stocks

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, on Tuesday shared trading strategies for select counters, such as Responsive Industries Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

Commenting on Responsive Ind, the market expert noted the company stands to benefit from the India-US trade deal. "The company is heavily expanding its US footprint to leverage the growing luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market, targeting high-demand sectors," he stated.

From a technical standpoint, Singh said, "The stock has recently taken a reversal from a major support area of Rs 160-170, which has previously served as a high demand zone. It has formed a base near the support on daily charts, with RSI positive divergence indicating further upside towards Rs 250. With a strict stop loss below Rs 160, investors and traders are advised to buy the stock at the current market price for upside targets of Rs 226-250."

On GE Shipping shares, he said, "The stock is maintaining its bullish strength on charts after giving a breakout above the level of Rs 1,100. Current spike in volumes along with price trading on a higher note, indicates further bullishness building for the target of Rs 1,700. Investors can accumulate the stock within Rs 1,170-1,200 for the upside target of Rs 1,620-1,700 with stop loss maintained at Rs 1,080."

Sharing his view on Coal India, Singh stated that the stock is trading strongly above its crucial level of Rs 400. "It is likely to trade in an uptrend in the coming weeks as long as it holds the downside level of Rs 400. Traders can buy the stock in the near term for targets of Rs 480-500 with a stop loss at Rs 400," he added.

For Bajaj Housing shares, Singh highlighted that the stock looked strong on charts and has the potential to hit an upside target of Rs 100 in the near term. He advised placing a stop loss at Rs 87.

He mentioned that Suzlon Energy's stock appeared strong on charts and could touch an upside level of Rs 53. He suggested maintaining a stop loss of Rs 46 for this trade.

