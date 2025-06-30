Suzlon Energy: Sebi disposes off adjudication proceedings, stock reacts 

Shares of Suzlon Energy rose nearly 1% in early deals today after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it has disposed off the adjudication proceedings initiated via a show-cause notice (SCN) issued to the renewable energy firm.

Suzlon Energy stock gained 0.87% to Rs 67.89 on BSE today. Market cap of the multibagger stock rose to Rs 91,727 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.63 crore as 8.36 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone with its RSI at 60. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is trading in the overbought zone.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Sebi on November 9, 2022 issued a SCN with respect to transactions between the Suzlon Energy and its domestic subsidiaries, and non-disclosure of a contingent liability in the financial information of the company, in earlier financial years from 2013-14 to 2017-18. Earlier on March 23, 2021, Suzlon said Sebi had appointed a forensic auditor to carry out forensic audit of the financial statements of the firm.

The company said its management had responded to the SCN in a timely manner. It denied all the allegations and provided factual proofs for the transactions.

"In the context, the Company and certain persons (“Noticees” as defined in the Annexure) had received a show cause notice (SCN) dated 9th November 2022 from SEBI with respect to certain specific transactions between the Company and its domestic subsidiaries, and non-disclosure of a contingent liability in the financial information of the Company, in earlier financial years from 2013-14 to 2017-18. The management had responded to the SCN in a timely manner, giving factual justifications and denying the allegations made by SEBI in the SCN," said Suzlon Energy.

"SEBI commenced the adjudication process and after the Company’s submissions and personal hearing, SEBI has passed an Adjudication Order on 27th June 2025 stating that since violations as alleged are not established, therefore, the adjudication proceedings initiated against the Noticees vide SCN stands disposed off and exonerating all the Noticees," added Suzlon Energy.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.