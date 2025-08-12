Suzlon Energy share price rises 2% ahead of Q1 results today; here are target prices

Suzlon Energy Ltd traded higher in Tuesday's session ahead of the renewables energy solutions provider's June quarter results later today. The stock has climbed over 20 per cent in the past three months amid positive outlook driven by healthy order prospects and increase in EPC share in the order book to 50 per cent, thus improving execution visibility.

UBS, Axis Securities, JM Financial and MOFSL recently suggested 'Buy' rating on the stock. UBS has a target price of Rs 78 on Suzlon Energy, Axis Securities expects to the stock to touch Rs 72 over the next 3-6 months. JM Financial has a target of Rs 81 on Suzlon while MOFSL sees the stock at Rs 82. On Monday, the stock rose 2.11 per cent to hit a high of Rs 64.68 on BSE.

For the June quarter, JM Financial expects Suzlon’s revenue for the June 2025 quarter to come in at Rs 3,244.4 crore, a 60 per cent jump year-on-year but a 14 per cent drop from the preceding quarter. EBITDA is projected at Rs 593.2 crore, also up 60 per cent YoY but down 14 per cent QoQ, with margins steady at 18.3 per cent. Net profit is estimated at Rs 469.5 crore, rising 55 per cent YoY but falling 19 per cent sequentially.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees Q1 revenue at Rs 3,238 crore, up 60 per cent from last year. It projects EBITDA at Rs 606.80 crore with margins at 19 per cent, and adjusted PAT at Rs 479.1 crore, up 58 per cent YoY, implying PAT margins of 14.8 per cent. The brokerage attributes the performance to Suzlon’s execution of 450 MW of wind turbine orders in Q1 FY26.

Analysts said new orders for Suzlon Energy have gathered momentum, with 3.6GW in the past 12 months. Suzlon's P&L has started reflecting its better-quality business, with improved operating leverage and 17.1 per cent EBITDA margin for FY25, up 120 bps YoY. The current pipeline for wind stands at 40GW, which adds

conviction to forecast of 22GW of added capacity in FY25-28, UBS said in a note.

The foreign brokerage sees focus on execution complemented with sector demand and favourable policy support for domestic incumbents, to support order inflow for Suzlon Energy in H1FY26.

"With recent operational/financial turnarounds, Suzlon’s solid competitive edge (backwardly integrated manufacturing, strong O&M business base) places it to benefit from the ongoing acceleration of the RE transition. We believe the market is too conservative and missing the impact of operating leverage on Suzlon's bottom line. Our FY26/27 Ebitda estimates are 7-6 per cent above consensus. We initiate on Suzlon with a Buy call," UBS said on August 4.