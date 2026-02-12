Suzlon Energy share price target: Nuvama hosts management, 7 key highlights

The Suzlon Energy Ltd management was hosted at the 2026 edition of the Nuvama's India: Shoring up Self-Reliance. Following the conference, the domestic brokerage said Suzlon's execution remains constrained by Right of Way (RoW), land and evacuation issues, with offtake lagging supply capacity by 15–20 per cent. The brokerage suggested retaining ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 55, valuing the renewable energy stock at 30 times FY28 earnings estimates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Key highlights from the meeting suggested a 5MW turbine platform is at prototype stage, targeting improved Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The Suzlon management reiterated confidence in achieving 60 per cent growth guidance for FY26E. It said three new AI-enabled smart blade factories are planned to enhance efficiency and lower costs.

Also, export opportunities are building up across Europe, South Africa and Australia. Lastly, Nuvama said the Suzlon management foresees low competition risk from Chinese players in EPC. This is what Suzlon, as per Nuvama, said:-

5MW turbine platform: While Chinese players offer 5MW platforms with 8-10 per cent lower LCOE, the company’s own 5MW platform is at the prototype stage and will be launched in due course. Despite land acquisition challenges for larger turbines, the company remains well positioned to introduce the platform at the

right time to enhance competitiveness and improve LCOE.

Advertisement

FY26 guidance: Suzlon had earlier provided a growth guidance of 60 per cengt for FY26E. The management has reiterated its confidence in achieving the target, supported by a strong execution pipeline and improving project visibility.

New AI enable smart blade factories: Three new AI-enabled factory are planned, focused on digitising OMS systems to enable predictive and preventive maintenance, allowing early fault detection and helping reduce operating costs.

Execution and offtake challenges: Execution delays persist due to RoW, land and evacuation constraints with 80 per cent of the pending pipeline in EPC. The management expects a pickup in execution in a seasonally strong Q4FY26. Offtake remains a recurring issue with supply capacity 15-20 per cent higher than actual dispatches, indicating absorption constraints. A task force between MNRE, MoP and state agencies has been formed to address land/RoW issues and improve execution.

Advertisement

Export pipeline: Management indicated that the export pipeline is building on markets such as Europe, South Africa and Australia. Order inflows from these regions are likely to materialise in FY27E with meaningful revenue contribution likely FY28E onwards as execution ramps up.

Tendering: Central tendering has slowed, but state-level bidding continues and a significant portion of OB is not dependent on bidding/PPA signings.

EPC: Pure WTG supply proving insufficient due to site-related execution bottlenecks; selectively re-entering EPC with clear segregation of WTG and services to ring-fence margins and avoid turnkey risk. Near-term growth largely secured in current OB while fresh EPC wins will drive medium-term visibility.