Suzlon Energy share price targets as analysts see potential for next rally, say this

Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy are on a recovery path, zooming 50% from their 52-week low in nearly two months. The multibagger stock's robust 40% rally in a month has pushed it in the overbought zone with a RSI of 79.4. An RSI above 70 indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite the ongoing strong breakout from the consolidation, the Suzlon Energy shares are down 1% in a year. However, Suzlon Energy shares zoomed 588% in three years and rose 1,223% in five years.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the renewable energy stock.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza says, "Buy on dips towards Rs 50–51, which should act as immediate support, with a stop-loss below Rs 47. On the upside, targets are placed at Rs 58 and Rs 62. Avoid chasing at current levels; better risk-reward lies on retracements. Overall, the trend is turning positive with improving momentum, but confirmation above Rs 55 will strengthen the bullish outlook further."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 52 , while resistance stands at Rs 55. A decisive breakout above Rs 55 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 57. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 52 –Rs 57 range. Profit booking is advised."

Advertisement

Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst, Technical Research, at Choice Broking said, "The recent sharp rally from the 42.5 zone, backed by increasing volumes, signals solid accumulation and renewed buying interest. Importantly, the stock is sustaining above the 200-day EMA -51, which now acts as a key support and trend pivot.

Technically, the formation of higher highs and higher lows reflects improving price structure. While RSI above 70 suggests potential short-term consolidation, the overall bias remains positive. A sustained move above Rs 55 could drive the stock towards Rs 58–62, while the Rs 48–51 zone remains critical support."

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.69% higher at Rs 57.32. That's a 23% fall from the 52-week high of Rs 74.30 reached on May 30,2025.

Advertisement

The multibagger stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. Market cap of the multibagger stock stood at Rs 78,616 crore.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.