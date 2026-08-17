Suzlon share price trading below Rs 50 mark for 14 days; buy, sell or hold?

Amid the near term correction, Suzlon Energy shares are still trading 26% higher from the 52-week low of Rs 38.17 reached on March 9 this year. However, Suzlon Energy stock has turned oversold on charts with RSI falling to Rs 28.9.

In the long term, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 145% in three years and 731% in five years. Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than its 5 day, 10 day and lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

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In the current session, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 3% to Rs 48.51. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 66721 crore.

Suzlon Energy price targets

With the stock falling and consolidating within a range post Q1 earnings, here's a look at what brokerages said on the outlook of the stock.

Brokerage Geojit is bullish on the outlook with a price target of Rs 56.

The company’s evolution under Suzlon 2.0 expands its addressable market and diversifies beyond standalone turbine sales.

While a higher EPC mix and increasing DevCo investments are likely to raise capital intensity, with ROCE moderating from 37% in FY26 to 23% by FY28E, Geojit believes these investments can strengthen long-term growth visibility. The brokerage's estimates remain conservative relative to Street expectations and already factor in near-term margin pressures and execution risks.

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"Given its net-cash balance sheet, 19% ROE and 25% earnings CAGR, we value the stock at 28x FY28E Adj. EPS of Rs 2.0, implying a target price of Rs 56, and upgrade to a BUY rating," said Geojit after Q1 earnings.

Nuvama has a 'Hold' call on the stock with a target of Rs 51.

"We are cutting FY27/28E EPS (13 per cent/10 per cent) as we tweak margin and raise depreciation and interest costs. Retain ‘HOLD’ with a target of Rs 51 (from Rs 56) based on 30x FY28E (WTG + F&F EPS) plus DCF of O&M. At CMP, the stock trades at 26 times FY28E EPS," Nuvama said.

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 74 for Suzlon Energy. The brokerage expects margins to improve with recovery in deferred deliveries, better operating leverage, and a growing contribution from the high-margin O&M business, while the company's net cash position supports financial resilience.

Suzlon Q1 results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, falling 6 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin came in at 15.6 per cent.

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Revenue from operations, however, rose 22.52 per cent YoY to Rs 3,819 crore from Rs 3,117 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operationally, Suzlon said it recorded its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries at 506 MW, up 14 per cent YoY. Commissioning increased to 269 MW, marking a 2.3-times rise from the year-ago period.