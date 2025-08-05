Global Brokerage Suzlon Energy has initiated a buy call on the Suzlon Energy stock with a 20% potential upside. It assigned a price target of Rs 78 to the multibagger stock. The brokerage expects Suzlon Energy's revenue CAGR to reach 41% over financial year 2025-2028. EBITDA CAGR is pegged at 46% CAGR over financial year 2025-2028 as annual deliveries rise from 1.5 GW to 4.2 GW during this period.

The brokerage says that sector tailwinds and competitive edge over others is likely to lead earnings growth.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal last month said Suzlon Energy shares are set to hit the Rs 82 mark in a year. According to Motilal Oswal, the stock can rally on the back of five factors.

(a) Expected adoption of the RLMM local content draft notification by 2QFY26.

(b) Healthy order prospects, including 1.5GW NTPC orders, where Suzlon Energy is a strong contender.

(c) Estimated 4GW of new orders in FY26, taking the closing order book to 6.5GW.

(d) Gradual phase-out of the ISTS waiver over the next four years, which should help to reduce congestion in certain states, supporting smoother project execution.

(e) An increase in EPC share in the order book to ~50%, thus improving execution visibility.



In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 65.15 on BSE today. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 89,240 crore. The green energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 24.33 crore as 37.15 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The multibagger stock rose 254% in two years and gained 853% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.