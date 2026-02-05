Suzlon Energy shares: Check Q3 results preview, stock price and concall details

Suzlon Energy Q3 results preview: Wind energy and turbine major Suzlon Energy is set to announce its results for the quarter and nine-months ended on December 31, 2025 today, that is, on Thursday, February 05. Suzlon will also host a conference call with analysts and investors on the same day at 4 pm to discuss earnings, said the company in another filing.



Suzlon Energy is expected to post strong year-on-year growth in the December 2025 quarter, led by higher wind turbine dispatches and execution momentum. Revenues, Ebitda and profits are seen rising sharply YoY, though some estimates indicate sequential pressure on profits. Improved operating leverage and execution of 570–740 MW underpin optimism, say analysts.



JM Financial expects Suzlon Energy to report a net profit at Rs 543 crore, up 40 per cent YoY but donw 58 per cent QoQ in the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda is seen at Rs 700.8 crore, up 40 per cent YoY but 3 per cent QoQ, with margins coming at 17.5 per cent for the quarter. Net sales are seen at Rs 3,993.7 crore, up 34 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ.



"Suzlon’s revenue may surge on account of higher dispatches. We expect dispatches to be at 570MW, while an increase in Ebitda due to operating leverage," JM Financial added. It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 70 apeice.



Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd opened on a muted note on Wednesday to Rs 49.52, falling nearly a per cent. The company was commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 68,000 crore. The stock has lost one-third of its value from its recent highs.



Nuvama Institutional Equities is expecting Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 5,009.2 crore, up 68 per cent YoY and 29 per cent QoQ. Ebitda to come in at 923.8 crore, increasing 85 per cent YoY and 28 per cent QoQ. Core PAT is seen at Rs 557.6 crore, 44 per cent YoY and 56 per cent QoQ. Nuvama has a 'hold' rating on Suzlon.



"We expect execution of 740MW in Q3FY26 as H1FY26 performance exudes optimism to deliver a good execution number. Q3 margins to be around 18 per cent (more EPC related work expected). Further execution ramp up and margin (due to fluctuations in EPC mix) remain key monitorables going forward," it added.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services is expecting Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 4,526 crore, up 52 per cent YoY and 17 per cent QoQ. Ebitda may come in at Rs 831.1 crore, up 18 per cent YoY and 15 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 503.5 crore, rising 29 per cent YoY but sharply down QoQ. "We expect execution of 671MW of wind turbine orders," it said with a 'buy' tag.

Advertisement