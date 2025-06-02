Suzlon Energy shares climbed 27% in a month; further upside ahead?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd on Monday shed 0.34 per cent to settle at Rs 71.22. At this closing value, the stock has gained 26.57 per cent in the past one month. The renewable energy solutions provider recorded a stellar 364 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), boosted by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore.

Q4 FY25 profit jumped to Rs 1,181 crore from Rs 254 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations surged 73.2 per cent to Rs 3,773.5 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 2,179.2 crore in the year-ago period.

From a technical perspective, the stock appears to have support in the Rs 64–68 range, while a strong breakout above Rs 75 would be necessary to signal further upside potential. According to an analyst, investors may consider initiating fresh positions if the price dips to around Rs 64–63.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said, "Support will be at Rs 68 and resistance at Rs 75. A decisive move above Rs 75 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 78. The expected trading range will be between Rs 67 and Rs 78 for the short term."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Suzlon shares are reflecting strong buyer interest and aggressive dip buying. Profit booking at higher levels suggests a short-term pause. The stock remains well-positioned to head towards Rs 80. Fresh buying is recommended on dips near Rs 64–63 levels, with a stop loss placed at Rs 59 on a closing basis. The overall trend remains positive but traders should wait for minor retracements before entering to maximise risk-reward potential in the current market setup."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Suzlon has seen significant buying traction after a prolonged consolidation. "The zone of Rs 66-64 is likely to act as support, while the next potential resistance is seen around Rs 75-odd zone from a short-term view," he also stated.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider and produces wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management. As of March 2025, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.