Suzlon Energy shares climbed 47% from one-year low level; analysts weigh in on what's next

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 1.11 per cent in Friday's session, touching a high of Rs 67.53. At this price, the stock has rallied 46.80 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 46, recorded on April 7, 2025.

The renewable energy solutions provider posted a 364 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), driven largely by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore.

Q4 FY25 profit jumped to Rs 1,181 crore from Rs 254 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations surged 73.2 per cent to Rs 3,773.5 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 2,179.2 crore in the year-ago period.

A few analysts remained divided on the counter. On the level-specific front, support is expected in the Rs 65.5–64 range, with immediate resistance likely around Rs 68.6.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Suzlon has seen a significant buying traction recently after a prolonged consolidation on daily charts. "Rs 64 is likely to act as immediate support, while the next potential resistance is seen around the Rs 75-odd zone from a short-term view," he added.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran said the counter looked bearish on charts with strong resistance at Rs 68.6, adding that a daily close below support of Rs 65.5 could lead to a downward target of Rs 60 in the near term.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 60.21. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 190.37 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 23.38. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.35 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.36. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider and produces wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management. As of March 2025, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.