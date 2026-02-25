Suzlon Energy shares continue to fall for 5th day; JM Financial sees 47% upside

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares are on a losing run, extending their downtrend for the fifth consecutive session in Wednesday’s trade. The shares touched a 52-week low of Rs 43.35 in the previous session.

At last check, the Suzlon stock was trading 1.22% lower at Rs 43.60 on the BSE, down from its previous close of Rs 44.14 apiece. The stock has declined over 9% in the last 12 sessions.

Despite this backdrop, brokerage firm JM Financial has painted a optimistic picture for the renewable energy player's valuation. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 64. This target implies a massive 46.78% upside from its current levels.

The brokerage's valuation is based on 25 times the company's estimated FY28 earnings, factoring in anticipated deliveries over the next few years.

The company recently announced the appointment of Ajay Kapur, a former managing director at Ambuja Cements, as its new group CEO. Meanwhile, the former group CEO, JP Chalasani, has been elevated to a newly formed Group Executive Council (GEC).

Suzlon said that this new leadership architecture is designed to drive its Suzlon 2.0 vision.

The brokerage noted that this leadership churn is unlikely to bring immediate cheer. According to JM Financial, packing a single wind-turbine manufacturing business with a slew of high-profile CXOs with non-core expertise actively risks sparking unfavourable group dynamics.

The brokerage also pointed to the recent December 2025 resignation of Vivek Srivastava, who had only joined as CEO of the WTG division in February 2024.

“Over the past seven quarters, out of 3,175MW delivered, only 778MW of the equipment has been commissioned by Suzlon. This points to sluggish execution as the overriding challenge, which calls for more ground-level work to secure land clearances and policy advocacy,” JM Financial added.