Suzlon Energy shares ease after 3-day rise; analysts turn cautious before Q2 results

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd declined on Friday, halting their steady three-session upmove. The stock slipped 1.34 per cent to close at Rs 53.82. Trading activity was high, with around 56.41 lakh shares changing hands on BSE, slightly above the two-week average volume of 56.10 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 30.73 crore, giving the company a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 73,785.96 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Suzlon Energy's stock has been consolidating recently. He suggested that existing investors hold their positions and await the upcoming Q2 FY26 results for more clarity, especially on potential margin recovery.

From a technical standpoint, Suzlon shares are showing a bearish bias, with analysts noting key support around Rs 52–51 and resistance near Rs 56–58. A break below Rs 52.9 could lead to further downside toward Rs 48.6, while a decisive move above the mentioned resistance may revive upward momentum.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Suzlon has entered a corrective phase after its recent rally to the Rs 74 subzone and is currently trading below all key EMAs on the daily chart. The stock maintains a negative bias, with support placed around the Rs 52–51 zone, and any further decline could reinforce the bearish outlook. On the higher side, the Rs 56–58 zone is expected to act as an intermediate resistance and a decisive breakout above this range could trigger fresh upward momentum in the near term."

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "The stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 55.25. A daily close below the support of Rs 52.9 could trigger a drop towards Rs 48.6 in the near term."

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of September 2025, promoters held an 11.73 per cent stake in the company.