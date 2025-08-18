Suzlon Energy shares fall 35% as investors lost Rs 40,000 cr in 11 months; check details

Amid a strong rally in the benchmark indices, shares of Suzlon Energy disappointed investors as the stock plunged nearly 6 per cent during the trading session on Monday. The stock has been on a downward trajectory since the announcement of its Q1 results, falling 12 per cent in the last four sessions.

Shares of Suzlon Energy plunged 5.7 per cent to Rs 56.63 on Monday, compared to its previous close at Rs 60.05 on Thursday. The stock was trading around Rs 64.25 on Tuesday, when the company announced its Q1 results. The stock has cracked nearly 35 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 86.04 hit in September 2024.

Investors of Suzlon Energy have lost nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the last 11 months as the total market capitalization of the company dropped to Rs 77,500 crore mark on Monday from Rs 1,17,474.06 crore at its 52-week high. The stock has plunged more than 20 per cent since June 01.

According to Religare Broking, Suzlon Energy is among the top five put call ratio stocks with 0.35. 3,70,80,000 stocks remain in put, while 10,57,12,000 stocks are under call, the brokerage noted, analysing the data as of Monday, August 18, 2025.

A report from Kotak Institutional Equities, Suzlon Energy is among the top stocks owned by retail investors, where 38.7 per cent stake is owned by individual investors. According to the latest shareholding pattern of Suzlon Energy, nearly 55.45 lakh retail investors own 5,29,52,99,866 equity shares of the company as of June 30, 2025.

Recently, Suzlon Energy gave a clarification on the exchange, saying that there is no information/event that would require disclosure at this juncture. The exchange has sought clarification from Suzlon Energy with reference to the media report appearing on Business Standard around its Rs 6,000 crore deal with Tata Power.

Suzlon Energy reported a 7.3 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 324.3 crore, while revenue increased 55 per cent YoY to Rs 3,131.7 crore for the June 2025 quarter. The wind energy player clocked a 62.4 per cent YoY surge in Ebitda to Rs 598.2 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 19.1 per cent for the quarter.

The announcement of Group CFO Himanshu Mody’s departure could be a slight short-term negative, given his instrumental role in the company’s balance sheet turnaround, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Following a muted Q1 performance, Motilal Oswal has cut its target price on Suzlon to Rs 80, but maintained a buy rating on the stock. Other brokerages including JM Financial and Nuvama Institutional Equities have also trimmed their target prices on Suzlon. JM Financial now has a target price of Rs 78 (81 earlier) with a 'buy' tag, while Nuvama has a target price of Rs 67 with 'hold' tag on it.