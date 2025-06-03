Suzlon Energy shares fall over 6% from day's high; customs department imposes penalty

Shares of Suzlon Energy tanked more than 6 per cent from day's high during the trading session on Tuesday as the profit booking continued after the March 2025 quarter. The company also informed exchanges about the imposed penalty by the department of customs (Imports), Mumbai.

"Office of the commissioner of customs (Imports), Mumbai has levied a penalty of Rs 76.19 lakh upon Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), since merged with Suzlon Energy with effect from May 10, 2025, said the company in its exchange filing. "There is no material impact on the financial, operation or other activities of the company," it added.

Shares of Suzlon Energy, which settled at Rs 71.22 on Monday, cracked to Rs 68 apiece, falling 6.07 per cent from its day's high at Rs 72.40. The total market capitalization of the company slipped below Rs 95,000 crore mark. The stock has soared nearly 38 per cent in the last three weeks.

Suzlon Energy reported a manifold rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. The company earned Rs 1,181 crore, compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. This sharp increase was mainly due to higher revenues. The company’s order book, as of May 2025, stood at 5.6 GW, which is 3.6 times FY25 WTG volume.

For the first time in its history, the company's management has issued guidance, projecting 60% growth across all key parameters in FY26. This forward-looking statement has been well received by the Street, reflecting the company's confidence and preparedness for future growth.

Domestic brokerage firms including JM Financial and ICICI Securities remained positive on Suzlon Energy after its Q4 results. Both brokerage firms maintained their 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 76 and Rs 81, respectively. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also upped its target price of Rs 83 with a 'buy' tag.

Other renewable energy players including NTPC Green Energy, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, ACME Solar Holdings, NHPC, Tata Power and Adani Green Energy were also seen in red. Amid the falling markets, these stocks from renewable energy sector were down 1-3 per cent each.