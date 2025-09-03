Suzlon Energy shareholders in a fix: Zero returns this year, what's in store for 2026?

Suzlon Energy shares are yet to deliver returns to shareholders in 2025. The multibagger stock is down over 10% this year with one year losses more than doubling to 21%. The multibagger stock is down 32% from its 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024.

However, the stock clocked 623% returns in three years and rose 1,747% in five years.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, expects the stock to reach a target of Rs 62 in the near term, while advising investors to keep a stop loss at Rs 56.

JM Financial has a 'Buy' call on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 78. The brokerage noted, "The market is shifting from standalone projects to hybrid RTC solutions, where wind, solar and storage complement each other. It offers structural benefits by matching peak demand and seasonal patterns, mitigating solar’s daytime negative pricing risk and lowering reliance on storage."

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has a a 'Buy' call on the multibagger, indicating a 42 per cent potential upside with a target price of Rs 80.

However, Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has a sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 48-44. Stop loss can be fixed at Rs 60.

"Suzlon Energy is maintaining a lower-top, lower-bottom formation on the daily charts, which signals prevailing weakness. The momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised, and the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Considering these technical factors, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the current levels of Rs 56, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 60. The stock has the potential to test the downside target zone of Rs 48-44 in the coming weeks to months," said Vasudeo.

In the current session, the stock was trading 0.27% higher at Rs 58.37 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 80,003 crore.The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 10.59 crore as 18.11 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management.