Suzlon Energy shares hit fresh 1-year low; analysts flag key support levels

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd declined 4.55 per cent during Monday's intraday session to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 38.17. The stock, however, recovered a large part of the losses later and eventually settled 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 39.61.

On the earnings front, the renewable energy solutions provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 445.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 (Q3 FY26), marking a growth of 15.1 per cent compared to Rs 386.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations also rose sharply by 42.4 per cent to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 2,968.81 crore reported in the year-ago period.

With that being said, some analysts believe Suzlon's near-term technical setup remains weak. Support is seen in the Rs 35–37 zone. On the upside, the Rs 41.8–43 range is expected to act as an immediate resistance band, and only a decisive breakout above this level could trigger a meaningful rebound in the stock.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Suzlon has been in a corrective phase with no sign of respite, placed below its short-term EMA. The parameters have been in line with the downtrend, having potential support around the Rs 35 subzone. On the flipside, the bearish gap of the Rs 42-43 zone is likely to act as an intermediate hurdle, and a decisive breakthrough could only negate the ongoing downtrend in the counter."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Suzlon Energy's stock is bearish and also oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 36.80. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 41.8 for an upside target of Rs 46.57 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is seen at Rs 37, while resistance is placed at Rs 42. A decisive move above Rs 42 could push the stock towards Rs 44, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 37 and Rs 44."

The stock traded below 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 21.61. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

BSE data shows that Suzlon is trading at a standalone and consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.60 and 16.82, respectively, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14. The company reported standalone and consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of 2.25 and 2.36, while its return on equity (RoE) stood at 79.58.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.46, indicating high volatility.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider with a primary focus on wind turbine manufacturing. The company also offers solar energy services such as project planning, installation and asset management. As of December 2025, the promoter group held an 11.73 per cent stake in the company.