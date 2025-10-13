Suzlon Energy shares in a downtrend, how long for recovery?

Shares of Suzlon Energy have disappointed investors in the short term. Suzlon Energy shares look set to close 2025 on a negative note with year-to-date losses of 16.82%. The stock is down 27% in a year. The multibagger stock clocked losses of 17.56% and 4.77% in three months and a month, respectively.

However, the renewable energy stock has delivered multibagger returns of 698% in three years and 1950% in five years.

The debt-free multibagger stock ended 0.11% higher at Rs 54.35 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 74,505 crore. The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 20.24 crore as 37.42 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

JM Financial has reduced its price target by 15% against the previous one on execution hurdles.

The brokerage cut the target to Rs 66 per share from Rs 78. However, the new target is still 22% higher than the previous close.

The brokerage believes Suzlon Energy is likely to struggle in maintaining growth momentum from FY28 in the absence of scalable diversification.

On the other hand, Geojit Financial Services termed Suzlon Energy among its top Diwali 2025 stock ideas. The brokerage cited a strong earnings outlook, margin expansion and robust order book visibility that provide multi-year growth potential.

Suzlon ended the June quarter with a 5.7 GW exit order book, allowing clear revenue visibility for the next three years, the brokerage noted.

The renewable energy solution provider's strong execution pace, coupled with rising utilisation in its wind turbine generator (WTG), forging and foundry segments, is expected to drive both topline and profitability growth.

Geojit expects Suzlon's revenue to grow at 42 per cent CAGR and earnings at 43 per cent CAGR over FY25–27, supported by 117 basis points (bps) margin expansion and improved asset turnover. The company’s return on equity (ROE) is expected to climb to 27.1 per cent by FY27, underscoring its improving efficiency and profitability.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.