Suzlon Energy shares in focus today amid report block deal by promoters; check details

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd shall be in focus during the trading session on Monday as the renewable energy player's promoter entity is likely to offload shares via block deal. Tanti Family and Trust is looking to offload 20 crore on Monday via block deal, suggest media reports. According to the reports, Motilal Oswal will act as the sole broker for the transaction.

The company according to the reports, Tanti Family and Trust is likely to sell 1.4 per cent equity stake at Rs 64.75 apiece, representing nearly 3 per cent discount to the previous close at Rs 66.74 on Friday. The deal is valued around Rs 1,295 crore, which includes a 180-day lock-in period, restricting further sale until this period ends.

According to the shareholding pattern of the company as of March 31, 2025, promoters held 13.25 per cent stake or 180.87 crore equity shares in Suzlon Energy. However, the company has not released any formal announcement or clarification regarding the block deal until now.

Suzlon Energy reported a manifold rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. The company earned Rs 1,181 crore, compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. This sharp increase was mainly due to higher revenues. Ebitda for the quarter nearly doubled to Rs 677 crore.

Suzlons margins expanded more than 230 basis points on a yearly basis to 17.94 per cent for the quarter. The company’s order book, as of May 2025, stood at 5.6 GW, which is 3.6 times FY25 WTG volume. At the end of the March quarter, Suzlon's volumes stood at 573 MW.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive on Suzlon Energy shares. JM Financial, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal increased their target prices on the stock post Q4 results. All three brokerage firms have a 'buy' rating on the stock with target price of Rs 81, Rs 76 and Rs 83 respectively. Nuvama Institutional Equities has suggested to 'hold' the stock with a target price of Rs 68.