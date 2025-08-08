Suzlon Energy shares its concall date & time; check Q1 results schedule, preview & more

Suzlon Energy has announced the date and timing for its conference call for the analysts and investors after the financial results for the June 2025 quarter. The company has announced to host its concall on Tuesday, August 12 at 5.00 pm (IST), after announcing earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, said the company in its filing on Thursday, August 08.

Prior to this, Suzlon Energy has informed the exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday) consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Shares of Suzlon Energy continued to fall on Friday as the stock lost another 2 per cent to Rs 63.05, compared to its previous close at Rs 64.20 on Thursday. Its total market capitalization slipped below Rs 87,000 crore mark. The stock has dropped nearly 6 per cent in the last five sessions, while it is down 12 per cent in the last 10 weeks. It has cracked 27 per cent from its 52-week highs.

Recently, Axis Capital picked Suzlon as its short-term pick. Suzlon is in a position to benefit from the tailwinds in the Indian RE sector. The company has strong revenue visibility with expected improvement in execution and a strong order book. We recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 72 per share," Said Axis in its report.

Global brokerage firm UBS initiated coverage on Suzlon with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 78. "Suzlon Energy's revenue and Ebitda could report a 41 per cent and 46 per cent CAGR respectively, over the financial year 2025-2028 as annual deliveries rise from 1.5 GW to 4.2 GW during this period," it said.

Analysts are expecting a robust year-on-year performance for the April to June 2025 period, although quarter-on-quarter growth may remain subdued. The overall sentiment surrounding Suzlon Energy's performance remains optimistic, with flat margins being a notable point of observation.

JM Financial projects Suzlon's revenue for the June 2025 quarter to reach Rs 3,244.4 crore, marking a 60% increase compared to the same period last year. However, this represents a 14% decline from the previous quarter. The firm's EBITDA is anticipated to be Rs 593.2 crore, also showing a 60% year-on-year increase, but a 14% decrease on a quarterly basis. Net profit is expected to be Rs 469.5 crore, up by 55% year-on-year, yet down by 19% quarter-on-quarter. Flat EBITDA margins of 18.3% are predicted.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services offers a similar outlook, estimating Suzlon's revenue at Rs 3,238 crore for the same quarter, up 60% from the previous year. The company forecasts an EBITDA of Rs 606.8 crore, with margins at 19%. Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) is expected at Rs 479.1 crore, up 58% year-on-year, with PAT margins at 14.8%. These figures suggest Suzlon's execution of 450MW of wind turbine orders in the first quarter of FY26.

In addition to its financial performance, Suzlon Energy has approved the allotment of over 43.85 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, aggregating to Rs 6.75 crore. This allotment is in dematerialised form and follows the exercise of options granted under the company's ESOP 2022 scheme to eligible employees and subsidiaries.

Suzlon Energy is a key player in the renewable energy sector, specialising in the design, development, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of wind turbines and related components. The company, along with its subsidiaries, also provides operation and maintenance services as well as foundry and forging services.