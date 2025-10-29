Suzlon Energy shares jump 4% as Rahul Jain appointed as new CFO; what management says

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday said its board has appointed Rahul Jain as its new Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 15. With over two decades of experience in corporate finance, Rahul spent 17 years at SRF, where he recently served as Group CFO. At SRF, he led financial transformation initiatives by streamlining systems, leveraging technology, and reinforcing financial discipline.

A Chartered Accountant, Rahul brings extensive experience from reputed organisations, Suzlon Energy noted. Following the development, the stock rose 4.49 per cent to hit a high of Rs 58.77 apiece on BSE.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said the appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company enters its next phase of growth and transformation. He added that Rahul’s expertise in financial transformation, M&A, and fundraising would be key in strengthening Suzlon’s capabilities.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said Rahul has been instrumental in transforming SRF’s financial performance and unlocking shareholder value, noting that his experience will help Suzlon pursue high-growth opportunities and further enhance financial governance.

Commenting on his appointment, Rahul Jain said Suzlon has been a trusted name in India’s wind energy sector since 1995 and continues to play a vital role in the country’s energy transition.

He expressed his commitment to driving profitability, improving sustainability, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Suzlon Energy said its board has also appointment of Bharat Ramani, Chartered Accountant, as the Internal Auditor of the company with effect from October 31, 2025, in place of Shyamal Budhdev, Chartered Accountant.

Ramani also holds Information Systems Auditor certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has 24 years of post qualification experience in the field of Internal Audit.

Headquartered in Pune, Suzlon Group is a leading renewable energy solutions provider with over 21 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries. It operates R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and employs more than 8,100 people globally. Suzlon has an installed base of 15.2 GW in India and around 6 GW overseas.

