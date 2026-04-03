Suzlon Energy shares: Near 52-week low, multibagger stock rangebound for a month; buy, sell or hold?

Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading in a range for a month, moving around their 52-week low, keeping investors guessing about the outlook of the renewable energy stock. On the brighter side, the multibagger stock has moved just 0.41% lower during the period despite the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war, which roiled Sensex, Nifty and the global markets.

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Suzlon Energy shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 38.17 on March 9, 2026. In the previous session, Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.83% lower at Rs 40.78 on BSE. That's a 45.11% fall from the 52-week high of Rs 74.30 reached on May 30,2025.

Bears are in full control of the renewable energy stock, which is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The multibagger stock, which zoomed 416% in three years and 775% in five years has slipped 22% in 2026 and fallen 26% in six months.

Suzlon Energy shares have traded in a downtrend in the last one year, slipping 29% during the period.

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Suzlon Energy price targets

Meanwhile, JM Financial has assigned a 'Buy' rating to Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 64, implying an upside of 56.8% from the current level.

JM Financial believes that Suzlon's revenue could surge 51% YoY on account of higher dispatches, led by robust operating leverage.

"We expect dispatches to be at 874MW in 4QFY26 vs.573MW in 4QFY25," it said.

Centrum broking also has a buy rating on the Suzlon Energy stock.

The brokerage cites strong positioning of the company that will benefit from growing opportunities and attractive valuation multiples in the renewable energy segment. It has a price target of Rs 74 on the Suzlon Energy stock.

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the Suzlon Energy stock with a buy call.

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It has a price target of Rs 65 on the stock with a potential upside of 60%.

"We expect the order outlook for wind turbines to remain healthy for the next 2–3 years. Suzlon acknowledged wind project execution delays limiting its own execution potential and is targeting a higher share of EPC in its order book to get better control over project execution. It is also evaluating export opportunities," said MOSL.

Stock Movement

In the previous session, Suzlon Energy stock ended on a flat note at Rs 40.80. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 55,955 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 22.51 crore as 55.97 lakh shares changed hands on BSE.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.