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Suzlon Energy shares oversold on charts; Geojit expects 16% upside

Suzlon Energy shares oversold on charts; Geojit expects 16% upside

Suzlon Energy share price: The stock was trading nearly 1% lower at Rs 47.27 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 64,980 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Suzlon Energy shares oversold on charts; Geojit expects 16% upsideSuzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 

Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy have fallen 27% from their 52-week high in a year. The multibagger stock hit a high of Rs 64.96 on August 12, 2025. It has turned oversold on charts with a RSI of 29.1.In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading nearly 1% lower at Rs 47.27. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 64,980 crore.

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The stock has gained 133% in two years and 723.69% in five years. In terms of technicals, Suzlon Energy stock is in a weak trend. It is trading lower than its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Meanwhile, brokerage Geojit is  bullish on the outlook of the stock with an upside of 16% and price target of Rs 56.

The company’s evolution under Suzlon 2.0 expands its addressable market and diversifies beyond standalone turbine sales.

While a higher EPC mix and increasing DevCo investments are likely to raise capital intensity, with ROCE moderating from 37% in FY26 to 23% by FY28E, Geojit believes these investments can strengthen long-term growth visibility. The brokerage's estimates remain conservative relative to Street expectations and already factor in near-term margin pressures and execution risks.

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"Given its net-cash balance sheet, 19% ROE and 25% earnings CAGR, we value the stock at 28x FY28E Adj. EPS of Rs 2.0, implying a target price of Rs 56, and upgrade to a BUY rating," said Geojit.

Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, falling 5.86 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin came in at 15.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 22.52 per cent YoY to Rs 3,819 crore from Rs 3,117 crore in Q1 FY26.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:19 PM IST
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