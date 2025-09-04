Business Today
Suzlon Energy shares rise 25% from 52-week low, is the upside capped?

Suzlon Energy share price: Analysts believe that investors may see gains in the multibagger in the near future. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 4:16 PM IST
Suzlon Energy shares rise 25% from 52-week low, is the upside capped?Suzlon Energy stock clocked 610% returns in three years and rose 1764% in five years

Shares of Suzlon Energy have recovered 25% from their 52-week low in five months. The renewable energy stock, which fell to a 52-week low of Rs 46 on April 7 this year closed at Rs 57.42 in the current session on BSE. In short to medium term, the stock has seen major correction. It has fallen 22% in a year and lost 12% this year. In one month, the stock is down 12%. However, the stock clocked 610% returns in three years and rose 1764% in five years. 

The correction in the stock has made analysts believe that investors may see gains in the multibagger in the near future. 

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 55 and resistance at Rs 59. A decisive move above the Rs 59 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 62. The expected trading range will be between Rs 54 and Rs 62 in the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 56. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 59 could lead to a target of Rs 66 in the near term."

Brokerage Geojit is also positive on the stock. It has assigned a price target of Rs 75 . 

"Suzlon began FY26 on a strong note, with higher capacity utilization driving improved margins in the wind turbine segment. Backed by a robust 5.7 GW order book, we project a 42% CAGR in revenue over FY25–27E, supported by management’s guidance and strong delivery momentum. Enhanced utilization is expected to unlock volume leverage, leading to a 117 bps margin expansion, primarily from the WTG and forging businesses. With earnings forecasted to grow at 43% CAGR and ROE rising to 27.1% by FY27E, the stock appears undervalued at 27x FY27 EPS. Factoring in execution risks, we revise our valuation multiple to 35x (from 38x earlier) FY27E EPS of ?2.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs 75, upgrading our rating to a BUY recommendation," said Geojit. 

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 4, 2025 4:16 PM IST
