Shares of Suzlon Energy rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, igniting hopes of a rally in the stock which delivered flat returns this year. Analysts are of the view that after a long phase of consolidation in a narrow range, the up move in the Suzlon Energy stock could finally begin.

The stock can be accumulated at current levels as long as it holds above Rs 61, says an analyst.

Another analyst says a sustained move above Rs 66.60 could confirm bullish momentum and open the door for higher levels in the near term.

The sentiment around the stock in the current session looked mildly bullish as Suzlon Energy stock was trading 0.39% higher at Rs 66.15 in the afternoon session on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap rose to Rs 90,631 crore. The green energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 29.74 crore as 45.18 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, Suzlon Energy stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone with its RSI at 53.9. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is trading in the overbought zone.

The multibagger stock rose 270% in two years and gained 983% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Suzlon gave a breakout on the weekly timeframe in the last week of may, accompanied by higherthan-average volumes—signaling a strong bullish trend. In second half of the June, the stock witnessed some profit booking, pulling back toward the breakout zone.

In the current week, Suzlon has taken support at its 20 EMA and has bounced back above the 9 EMA, indicating a renewed bullish stance. The buying interest seen at both the breakout level and the 21 EMA suggests that the Rs 61 level is likely to act as a strong support going forward.

Based on the breakout pattern, the target is projected around Rs 80. The stock can be accumulated at current levels as long as it holds above Rs 61."

Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers looks midly bullish on the stock. " Suzlon has found support in the Rs 64–65 zone on the hourly charts, which coincides with its previous breakout level and the S3 Camarilla monthly pivot. This confluence strengthens the case for a potential bounce. If the stock manages to close above Rs 66.60, an upward move towards 69 is likely. In the short term, support remains firm near Rs 64, while immediate resistance is seen at Rs 66.60. Traders can consider this setup for a short-term opportunity, keeping an eye on price action around the resistance zone. A sustained move above Rs 66.60 could confirm bullish momentum and open the door for higher levels in the near term, " said Patel.

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Suzlon energy stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 66.2. A Daily close below support of Rs 64.4 could lead to a target of Rs 60 in the near term."

Suzlon Energy clocked a strong 364% rise in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25. Net profit rose to Rs 1,181 crore compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. A deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore added to the bottomline of the firm. The company also clocked a strong rally in revenue from operations. Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3,773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.