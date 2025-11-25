Suzlon Energy shares slip over 4% in 3 sessions; consolidation ahead?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd extended their decline for a third straight session on Tuesday, easing 0.73 per cent to close at Rs 54.19. With this, the stock has slipped 4.41 per cent over the past three trading days.

In its earnings call earlier this month, the company said its consolidated net worth stood at Rs 7,860 crore, while its net cash position was Rs 1,480 crore. Suzlon also highlighted that it has adequate banking limits of up to Rs 7,000 crore tied up for executing its existing order book.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, analysts expect Suzlon to remain in a consolidation or bearish phase, with resistance in the Rs 55–60 zone and support around Rs 50–53. The broader trend stays weak, but a breakout above Rs 57–61.5 could open the way to Rs 60–70. Until then, caution is advised as consolidation is likely.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, told Business Today that Suzlon's monthly chart shows limited movement for now. He said the stock may take more than six months to complete its consolidation between Rs 51.65 and Rs 61.1. Once this phase ends, a breakout above Rs 61.5 could take the stock towards Rs 70 and eventually Rs 74–80.5. While Jain remains bullish, he expects consolidation to continue for the next six months.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Suzlon has seen strong rejection near the cluster of its EMAs and the 200-SMA, creating a firm resistance zone between Rs 58 and Rs 60. He added that historical support around Rs 50–52 may cushion further declines. With the trend still weak, he advised caution until a clear upward move emerges.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, pointed out that the stock is forming lower highs and lower lows, confirming a sustained downtrend. It continues to trade below all major EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200), showing strong bearish momentum. He identified support at Rs 52.4 and resistance at Rs 61.5 as key levels. The RSI at 36.4 indicates persistent selling pressure unless a reversal pattern forms or key resistance levels are reclaimed.

Advertisement

AR Ramachandran of Tips2trades said Suzlon remains bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 55.5. A daily close below Rs 53.6 could pull the stock down to Rs 50.5 in the near term.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, sees support at Rs 53 and resistance at Rs 57. A decisive move above Rs 57 could push the stock to Rs 60, with an expected short-term trading range of Rs 52–60.