Suzlon Energy shares trading near 52-week low: Price targets, stock returns, outlook and more

Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading near their 52-week low for nearly a month. The multibagger stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 44.86 on January 27 this year. Bears are in full control of the renewable energy stock, which is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The multibagger stock, which rose 413% in three years and 860% in five years has slipped 13% in 2026 and fallen 24% in six months.

Suzlon Energy shares have traded range-bound in the last one year, capping prospects of gains for the shareholders. The stock has fallen 15.60% in a year.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and a growing order book of 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Stock Movement

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 45.70. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 62,667 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 11.72 crore as 25.52 lakh shares changed hands today.

The multibagger stock rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025.

Price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 44 and resistance Rs 48. A decisive move above the Rs 48 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 50. The expected trading range will be between Rs 44 and Rs 50 for the short-term."

KKunal V Parar, VP of Technical Research And Algo at Choice Broking said, "On the daily chart, the stock has recently taken support near the lower band of its Triangle formation, indicating the possibility of a technical bounce from current levels. On the weekly timeframe, a strong support zone is placed in the Rs 44–46 range, which further strengthens the case for a potential rebound.

Additionally, the stock is holding near the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement level of its prior upward move from 35.20 to 86, suggesting a key demand area that could trigger an upward reversal.

The daily RSI has also moved out of the oversold territory, signaling improving momentum and a potential positive shift in trend. Based on the above technical structure, we expect a favorable upside move towards the Rs 50–54 zone, with a strict stop-loss placed at Rs 44."

About Suzlon Energy

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with ~21.5 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India.