Suzlon Energy shares up 45% from 52-week low; where's the stock headed?

Shares of Suzlon Energy continued their upmove for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock rose 0.20 per cent to settle at Rs 66.54. At this closing level, it has recovered 44.65 per cent from its one-year low value of Rs 46, seen on April 7 this year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The renewable energy solutions provider recently received observation letters from both NSE and BSE, which stated "no adverse observations" under Regulation 37 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

This cleared a regulatory hurdle for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suzlon Global Services Ltd, with the parent company.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated that Suzlon might be appropriate only for investors with a high-risk tolerance. He added, "Going forward, we need to see how the quarterly results pan out."

Technically, Suzlon faces resistance above Rs 70 and has been range-bound between Rs 64.50–68.50 levels for the past 26 sessions with low volumes. An analyst suggests waiting for a breakout before considering entry, as the stock lacks momentum and direction at present.

Advertisement

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that Suzlon has witnessed buying interest at lower levels, but the stock has failed to break past its resistance at Rs 70.30. "It has been moving within a narrow range of Rs 64.50–68.50 over the last 26 sessions, with low volumes suggesting weak participation. A clear breakout above Rs 70.30 could trigger fresh buying. Until then, it’s best to remain on the sidelines, as the stock currently lacks both momentum and direction," he said.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 66 and immediate resistance at Rs 67. A sustained move above Rs 67 could push the stock towards Rs 70, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 66 and Rs 70.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of June 2025, promoters held an 11.74 per cent stake in the company.