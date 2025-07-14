MF June buy list: Suzlon Energy, Trent, BEL, Premier Energies, RBL, Dixon Tech

Battered shares of Asian Paints, Vishal Mega Mart, Bajaj Finserv and Biocon topped mutual funds' buy list in June. Some of the retail favourites such as Trent, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Electronics (BEL), NTPC, RBL Bank and Premier Energies, also witnessed MF buying in the month gone by.

Largecaps such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel led the MF sell list.

MFs bought 4.5 crore addition Asian Paints shares worth Rs 10,500 crore. They held 10.4 crore Asian Paints shares in June against 5.9 crore shares in May. It was followed by Vishal Mega Mart, where MFs bought 61.5 crore additional shares worth Rs 8,200 crore, Nuvama Institutional Equities reported. Block deals took place on the counter in June, with promoters offloading Rs 10,200 crore worth of shares.

Bajaj Finserv (Rs 4,900 crore), Dixon Tech (4,500 crore), Biocon (Rs 3,400 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 3,000 crore), Trent (Rs 2,900 crore) and NTPC (Rs 2,800 crore) also saw MF buying.

Kaynes Tech, BEL, Premier Energies, Swiggy, Hindustan Zinc, RBL Bank, Varun Beverages and Suzlon Energy witnessed Rs 800-Rs 2,700 crore worth MF buying.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank saw Rs 1,600 crore in MF selling for the month. Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank saw Rs 1,500 crore each in MF selling. Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies witnessed MF selling of Rs 1,100 crore.

Mutual funds bought Rs 45,900 crore worth shares for the month, in addition to Rs 16,700 crore secondary market purchases by FPIs. Their total cash & equivalents declined from Rs 1,96,100 crore (6.05 per cent) in May to Rs 1,80,700 crore (5.34 pre cent) in June.

Among the largecaps, key buying was seen in Asian Paints, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys & Bharti Airtel, while key selling was seen TCS, DLF, Jindal Steel, Kotak Mah. Bank & Coal India.

In the midcap space, key buying was observed in Dixon Technologies, Biocon, Aditya Birla Cap, Container Corporation and Star Health Insurance, while key selling was seen Indian Hotels Co, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Solar Industries, Coforge & Max Healthcare.

New entry in this segment included New India Assurance.

In the smallcap space, significant buying was seen in Kaynes Tech, Zydus Wellness, Capri Global, Aptus Value Hou. & Jubilant Ingrev, while highest selling was seen in BSE, CDSL, Hitachi Energy, Cams Services and MOFSL.

New entries included Capri Global & Suven Life Sciences, while PSP Projects & Uniparts India were complete exits, Nuvama said.