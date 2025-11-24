Suzlon Energy, Waaree Energies, NHPC: How to trade these 3 buzzing utility stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended a volatile trading session on a weak note on Friday on the back of muted global cues as profit booking sentiments added to the cautious tone after two-day rally. BSE Sensex plunged 400.76 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 85,231.92, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 124 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 26,068.15 for the day.

Select buzzing energy stocks including Waaree Energies, Suzlon Energy and NHPC are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a by Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Suzlon Energy | Target Price: Rs 47-44 | Stop Loss: Rs 59

Price of Suzlon has faced resistance at the 200-day SMA (58.50) on the daily charts and is showing a lower low formation. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices and even the momentum indicator is negatively poised. This suggests that momentum on the downside is likely to continue. Traders can consider holding their existing short positions at the current market price of around Rs 55, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 59, the stock has potential to test Rs 47-44 over the coming weeks to months.



Waaree Energies | Target Price: Rs 3,000-2,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,288

Waaree Energies is maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices and even RSI is negatively poised. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the CMP of Rs 3,188, with a stop loss at Rs 3,288. The stock has the potential to test Rs 3,000-2,900 in the coming weeks to months.



NHPC | Target Price: Rs 74-72 | Stop Loss: Rs 80

NHPC is maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices and even RSI is negatively poised. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the current market price of Rs 78, with a stop loss at Rs 80. The stock has the potential to test Rs 74-72 in the coming weeks to months.