Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, VIL, Tata Steel, Reliance Power: Retail favourites’ performance in Samvat 2081

Among the top 10 companies with the highest number of small individual shareholders within the top 500, only three — Tata Steel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and YES Bank Ltd — delivered returns comparable to State Bank of India’s fixed deposit rate of 6.05 per cent for a tenure of 211 days to under one year

Suzlon Energy, which has 55,69,839 retail investors as of latest disclosures, declined 22 per cent in Samvat 2081. PSU Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), which has 52,71,007 retail investors, plunged 21 per cent during the same period. Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 10 per cent while JIO Financial Services Ltd declined 5 per cent in the Hindu calendar. Vodafone Idea rose 6 per cent while Reliance Power Ltd added 4 per cent during the period.

Tata Steel Ltd advanced 15 per cent, while Reliance Industries Ltd and YES Bank added 10 per cent each.

As we step into Samvat 2082, the long-term equity market outlook looks promising.

"Despite global market headwinds and key domestic events, India’s growth story is only getting stronger and the country is heading towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the next few years. However, after almost a couple of years of a mega run in the small- and mid-cap segments and a lull period in 2025, the best days are already behind and market leadership is likely to change," said Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

The brokerage said large caps look well poised to outperform over next one year, with relatively better risk-reward and comfortable valuations.

Valuations are reasonable, earnings downgrades have largely bottomed out, and domestic inflows continue to demonstrate remarkable strength even as foreign investors remain cautious, said Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, PL Capital.

"This creates a favorable setup for Indian equities to outperform in the new Samvat. While global headwinds such as trade frictions and slowing growth persist, India stands out as a macro-stable, liquidity-rich, and policy-supported economy. The coming year offers investors an opportunity to participate in India’s next leg of compounding, driven by revival in corporate earnings and broad-based economic expansion.”