Suzlon, Inox Wind shares buzzing: What's powering these renewable energy stocks today

Shares of wind turbine players including Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind shall be focus during the trading session on Friday after the government of India imposed a ban on sharing operational data of Indian wind energy installations with other countries and mandated using domestic components. Both stocks inched up in the pre-opening trade.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Indian government has announced regulations mandating the use of major wind turbine components from the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (Wind), as stated by an official communication on Thursday. This directive is part of a strategy by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) to bolster domestic production and ensure quality standards in the wind energy sector.

On 31 July, a ban was imposed on sharing operational data of Indian wind installations with other countries. Additionally, the use of domestically manufactured components such as blades, towers, gearboxes, and generators in all renewable energy projects up for bidding is now required. This policy is expected to enhance cybersecurity and consumer protection measures.

Currently, many wind turbine components are imported, predominantly from China, with assembly taking place in India. The new directive aims to alter this dynamic by encouraging the production of these components within the country, supporting local industries. This shift is part of India's plan to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel power generation capacity by 2030.

Advertisement

The Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) serves as a mechanism for assuring the quality and reliability of wind turbines across India, aiming to protect consumer interests while enhancing energy security. India has at least 14 wind turbine manufacturers with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW).

Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind are yet to announce its results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. CRISIL has upgraded the company's long-term rating on bank loan facilities to A+ from A and it has has also revised the company's long-term rating outlook to stable from positive, said Suzlon on Wednesday. The renewable energy will be entering F&O segment from Friday, August 1.

Inox Wind on July 17 approved the issue of equity shares of the Company on rights basis to the eligible shareholders for upto Rs 1,250 crore. It proposed a rights issue of 10,41,10,712 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each on rights basis to the eligible shareholders at a price of Rs 120 apiece in the ratio of 5 rights equity shares for every 78 equity shares held with July 29 as the record date.