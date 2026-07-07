Suzlon, KPIT Tech, IndusInd Bank: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels to watch & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Monday despite mixed global cues, led by the weaker crude oil prices, supporting the inflationary concerns. However, profit booking in the fag end of the session, capped the gains. The BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to close at 78,285.07, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35.

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Select buzzing stocks like KPIT Technologies, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Suzlon Energy are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Suzlon Energy | Positive outlook

Suzlon Energy Ltd is witnessing profit booking after failing to sustain near the upper boundary of its rising channel. Despite the recent decline, the stock continues to trade above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive. However, the 20-day EMA has started to flatten, suggesting a loss of short-term momentum. The RSI has slipped below the 50 mark, reflecting weakening bullish strength, while the MACD is on the verge of a bearish crossover, indicating increasing downside risk. On the positive side, OBV remains above its moving average, suggesting accumulation is still intact. As long as the stock holds above Rs 54–52, the medium-term outlook remains positive.

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KPIT Technologies | Weak outlook

KPIT Technologies Ltd remains in a strong bearish trend, trading well below its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, reflecting persistent weakness across all timeframes. The stock has broken below the crucial Rs 550–₹520 support zone, indicating renewed selling pressure and increasing the likelihood of further downside. The RSI has slipped to 18, entering deeply oversold territory, while the MACD continues to remain in negative territory, confirming bearish momentum. The OBV has fallen below its moving average, suggesting continued distribution by market participants. Unless the stock reclaims the Rs 550 level, the overall outlook remains weak, with any short-term bounce likely to face selling pressure.



IndusInd Bank | Bullish momentum

IndusInd Bank has delivered a strong breakout above the psychological Rs 1,000 mark, supported by robust price action and rising volumes. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, confirming a strong bullish trend across all timeframes. The MACD has witnessed a fresh bullish crossover and continues to move higher, indicating strengthening upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI has surged above 70, reflecting strong buying interest, though the stock has entered the overbought zone, which may trigger short-term profit booking. The OBV remains above its moving average, highlighting sustained accumulation. As long as the stock holds above Rs 980, the broader bullish trend is likely to continue.