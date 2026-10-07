Suzlon, NCC, Inox Wind, IREDA, Kaynes Technology: Price targets for multibaggers at 52-week low

Here's a look at where shares of Suzlon Energy, NCC, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology and IREDA are headed after approaching/hitting their 52-week low.

Suzlon Energy: The erstwhile multibagger stock has approached 52-week low of Rs 38.17 reached on March 9, 2026. It hit a low of Rs 38.43 in the current session. The RSI of the stock slipped to 22.1, signalling there are more sellers than buyers in the multibagger stock. The stock is down 29% in three months and 45% in two years. Despite the recent correction, it has delivered about 479% over five years.

Advertisement

Centrum has set a target price of Rs 74 for Suzlon Energy. It has a buy call on the stock. It said Suzlon remains one of the key beneficiaries of India’s wind energy and hybrid renewable build-out. MOSL has a price target of Rs 74 on Suzlon energy stock.

NCC: Shares of the infra firm hit a fresh 52 week low in the current session. NCC stock fell to a low of Rs 125.75, with its market cap slipping to Rs 8008 crore. The stock, which forms part of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has seen its RSI slipping to 33.1. The infra stock has slipped 57% in the last two years. Earlier, it delivered multibagger returns to shareholders.

Advertisement

PL Capital is overweight on the infra sector and has a buy call on the NCC stock with a price target of Rs 195.

The brokerage said management has now provided FY27 guidance of 8–10% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 8.5–9%. "For Q2FY27, we expect revenue and EBITDA growth of 10% and 18.2% YoY, respectively. Expected EBITDA Margin is 8% (vs 7.4% in Q2FY26), with PAT growth of 10.1% YoY," said the brokerage.

IIFL Institutional Equities has a price target of Rs 167 with an 'add' call on the stock.

Inox Wind: Inox Wind stock also hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.76 in the current session. Despite the Inox Wind correction, the stock has managed to clock 175% returns in five years. MOSL has a price target of Rs 92 with a buy call.

Kaynes Technology: Kaynes hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,995 in May 2026 and remains substantially below its 52-week high of Rs 7,705. The stock has fallen 57% from its 52 week high. MOSL has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 4400.

On the other hand, HDFC Securities has a buy call with a target price of Rs 3270 with a reduce rating.

Advertisement

IREDA: The renewable-energy financier hit a fresh 52 week low Rs 107.20 today, with the market cap falling to Rs 30,225 crore. The company is a high-growth renewable-energy play that has undergone a substantial correction from its earlier highs. Phillip Securities is neutral on IREDA with a target price of Rs 140.