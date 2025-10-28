Suzlon, Netweb, CarTrade, IDBI Bank, Chennai Petro rally up to 15% today; here's why

Shares of select retail favourite stocks including Suzlon Energy, Netweb Technologies, CarTrade Tech, IDBI Bank, Chennai Petroleum and TTK Prestige soared up to 15 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday. However, reasons for rise in these stocks varied individually.

Shares of TTK Prestige soared nearly 14.5 per cent to Rs 737.60 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 10,000 crore. The company reported 22.25 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 94.22 crore, while revenue soared 11 per cent to Rs 786.64 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda margins improved to 11.56 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of CarTrade Tech zoomed 13 per cent to Rs 3,008.95 during the day, hitting its new 52-week high. Its total market capitalization hit Rs 14,000 crore mark. CarTrade's net profit more than doubled on yearly basis to Rs 60 crore, while revenue increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 193 crore for the quarter. Margins improved sharply to 32.88 per cent for the reported period.

Defence sector stock Netweb Technologies also had some buying interest as the stock soared more than 7 per cent to Rs 4,170 during the session amid the buying action in the select defence counters. The stock has soared 225 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,278.85 hit nearly 6 months earlier.

Advertisement

IDBI Bank jumped 7.65 per cent to Rs 103.18 during the day with its market capitalization hitting Rs 1.12 lakh crore mark. The stock has soared more than 55 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The stock was seen in action amid the reports that the government will soon be inviting financial bids for IDBI Bank stake sale.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation also gained 7.5 per cent to Rs 827.15 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization hitting Rs 12,500 crore mark. Stronger-than-expected results driven by higher GRMs and inventory gains, said YES Securities in its note on the company. Possible support in GRMs from higher souring of discounted Russian crude during the quarter, it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,100.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy also staged a 5 per cent recovery from its day's low at Rs 53.56 to 56.07 during the session. The stock hit Rs 56-mark nearly after a month. Suzlon shares have corrected nearly 28 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit nearly 6-months ago.

Commenting on Suzlon, Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets said that the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. However, the momentum indicator RSI is exiting the oversold zone. Hence, a bounce cannot be ruled out. Traders can consider holding their existing long positions at the current market price of around Rs 53, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 50, the stock has potential to test Rs 57–59 over the coming weeks to months.