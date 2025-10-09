Suzlon, SBI, Infosys among Geojit's top 12 Diwali 2025 stock picks

Ahead of Diwali 2025, Geojit Financial Services unveiled its Muhurat trading portfolio for Samvat 2082, featuring 12 stocks that combine value, growth, and domestic demand resilience. The list includes large-cap leaders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, and UltraTech Cement, alongside midcaps like Suzlon Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Can Fin Homes, and HG Infra Engineering.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Geojit said its 2025 Diwali portfolio is designed to capture strengthening domestic demand while maintaining exposure to undervalued sectors, particularly IT and capital goods.

The brokerage also highlighted a contrarian opportunity in large-cap IT, noting that the sector trades at historically low valuations and could benefit from expected US rate cuts boosting global tech spending.

Among individual ideas, Geojit expects:

SBI to sustain growth by leveraging branch efficiency, automation, and retail credit expansion.

Infosys to benefit from AI-driven demand and margin improvement under Project Maximus.

Hindustan Unilever to gain from rural recovery, tax relief, and a focus on premiumisation.

Suzlon Energy to deliver multi-year growth backed by a 5.7 GW order book and improving profitability metrics.

Other names on the list include Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Brigade Enterprises, Can Fin Homes and HG Infra.

Geojit's Samvat 2082 outlook emphasises that India's fiscal stimulus, GST cuts and infrastructure push are poised to boost consumption and credit growth from the second half of FY26.