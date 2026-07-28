Suzlon share price fall ahead of Q1 results; check concall date & timings, targets & more

Ahead of its upcoming results, shares of Suzlon Energy declined 2.95 per cent from the day's high of Rs 53.21 to Rs 51.64 on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 71,500 crore. The stock is down 10 per cent over the last one month. However, despite the recent correction, it remains up 35 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 38.17, touched in early March 2026.

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Suzlon Energy's Q1FY27 revenue is expected to moderate, with wind turbine generator (WTG) deliveries of 484 MW, led by project-site erection delays due to equipment and generator availability constraints. EBITDA margin is likely to come in at 18.8 per cent, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd, which has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 82 apiece.

Suzlon is expected to report a 21.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenue, although it is likely to register 38.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, with the sequential decline attributed to Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter, said Centrum Broking. "We expect wind deliveries of 623 MW, up 40 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin is expected to decline by 73 basis points QoQ to 17.3 per cent, with the sequential decline driven by a higher share of lower-margin EPC revenue," it said.

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Growth continues to be supported by rising wind installations, healthy order inflows from PSU and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, and the increasing contribution of the high-margin operations and maintenance (O&M) business. Suzlon remains one of the key beneficiaries of India's accelerating wind energy and hybrid renewable energy build-out, Centrum added, maintaining a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 75.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 3,894.6 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, with deliveries of 532 MW, up 20 per cent YoY. EBITDA is expected to increase 15 per cent YoY to Rs 687.4 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to be around 18 per cent. The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70.